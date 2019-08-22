Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi to mark festival of Janmashtami

Dubai: The first-ever Hindu temple coming up in Abu Dhabi will mark the festival of Janmashtami on Friday, and devotees are hoping Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is paying a state visit to the UAE, will drop by to see the festivities.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday that Modi will be in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit starting Friday to receive the UAE Zayed Award, and then proceed to Bahrain.

The announcement has left many wondering if Modi will visit the Bochanswasi Akshar Purshottam Swaminarayan Santha (BAPS) temple for the Janmashtami festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

Invites for the festivities have already been sent out. A cultural programme is to be held as part of the festivities from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by distribution of 'Maha Prasad' or food that is offered to the lord.