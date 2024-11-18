 Hezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike In Beirut
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldHezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike In Beirut

Hezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike In Beirut

According to Al Jazeera, Afif hosted several press conferences for Hezbollah, providing information regarding the Israeli bombardment. Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Hezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif (L) & Image Of The Place Of The Strike (R) | X @veoisrael

Tel Aviv [Israel]: An Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammed Afif on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the Times of Israel, Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Mohammad Afif.

Afif was killed in an IDF strike on the headquarters of the Syrian Ba'ath Party in central Beirut, Times of Israel reported. Israel is yet to confirm the killing of the Hezbollah spokesman, as per the Times of Israel.

Read Also
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Country's Role In Hezbollah Pager & Walkie-Talkie Attacks,...
article-image

According to Al Jazeera, Afif hosted several press conferences for Hezbollah, providing information regarding the Israeli bombardment. Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang Acknowledge 'Liking' Each Other, Former Says, 'I Like Her A Lot'
Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra & Chum Darang Acknowledge 'Liking' Each Other, Former Says, 'I Like Her A Lot'
Haryana: Schools Up To Class 5 To Remain Closed Till November 22 In Nuh Amid Rising Pollution
Haryana: Schools Up To Class 5 To Remain Closed Till November 22 In Nuh Amid Rising Pollution
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Sets Benchmark with 1 Lakh Sales in India
Salman Khan's Co-Star Karuna Pandey Duped Of ₹2.75 Lakh In Online Scam: 'Got Call From Mumbai Police, Was Hypnotised'
Salman Khan's Co-Star Karuna Pandey Duped Of ₹2.75 Lakh In Online Scam: 'Got Call From Mumbai Police, Was Hypnotised'

Afif in his recent statements to reporters had said that Hezbollah had enough weapons to fight a "long war" against Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

Afif assassination is another step towards Israel's aim to eliminate Hezbollah leadership.

Earlier Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after Lebanon-based group named Hashem Safieddine as its head.

Read Also
Israel Eliminates Commander Of Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit Missile & Rocket Array, Jaafar Khader...
article-image

3 Suspects Arrested For Throwing Flares At Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Home

On Sunday, three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home.

Two flares were thrown at Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea on Saturday night, which landed in the house's courtyard. The Prime Minister and his family were not home at the time.

Netanyahu's private residence was attacked by a Hezbollah drone earlier in October this year. Images published in Israeli media showed cracks in a bedroom window where the drone struck but failed to penetrate.

The window was presumably made of reinforced glass and is believed to have other protections. Netanyahu and his family were not there at the time.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US President Joe Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles By Ukraine To Target Deepest Parts Of...

US President Joe Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles By Ukraine To Target Deepest Parts Of...

Hezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike In Beirut

Hezbollah's Media Relations Head Mohammed Afif Killed In Israeli Strike In Beirut

'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro;...

'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro;...

Boon Or Band-Aid? Canada Eases Work Hours For International Students

Boon Or Band-Aid? Canada Eases Work Hours For International Students

Tech Dreams: Why Study Technology In The United States?

Tech Dreams: Why Study Technology In The United States?