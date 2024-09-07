'He Monitors Me 24/7': Pakistani Woman Justifies Father's Security Measure By Putting Up CCTV Camera On Her Head (Video)

The pakistani woman with security camera on her head | Screengrab from X video

Safety measures for own children has reached next level for a woman in Pakistan. In a now viral circulated on social media platform. A woman was been interviewed where she explained how her father in order to protect her daughter placed a security camera on her head. The woman claims the security is been accessed by her father.

In the video the woman said that she had been monitored by her father 24/7. When asked if she objected the decision taken by her father, she quickly reacted and said she agreed to whatever her Walid sahab (father) decided for her.

In the video, the woman also gave example of the Karachi hit and run case, where a woman of wealthy family rammed her SUV onto a father-duo daughter eventually killing them.

Karachi Karsaz Accident Case

At least three people were killed after the wife of a Karachi-based industrialist rammed into bikers and pedestrians while driving her swanky SUV on Karsaz Road in Karachi on Monday.

According to Pakistani media reports, Natasha is the wife of industrialist Danish Iqbal, who is the chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited.

According to Karachi Police, a speeding SUV lost control and crashed into a motorcycle, other vehicles, and several pedestrians before plunging onto the service road.

CCTV footage of Karsaz's road accident in Karachi released. A man along with his daughter can be seen riding on a motorbike when a white car hit them from behind.#TOKAlert #Karachi pic.twitter.com/kpLjNwsk34 — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 20, 2024

In a recent development to the case, heirs of the victims of the Karsaz road accident have pardoned the accused Natasha Iqbal, stating they have no objection to her being granted bail, as the accident was not intentional. According to Pakistani media reports, this decision comes in exchange for a compensation and a job for a member of the victim’s family within Iqbal’s company.