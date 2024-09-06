Karachi Karsaz Accident Case: Family Of Victims Pardons Accused Natasha Iqbal 'In Name Of Allah', Seek Compensation & Job; Check Affidavit

Karachi Karsaz Accident Case | Video screengrab

Lahore: The heirs of the victims of the Karsaz road accident have pardoned the accused Natasha Iqbal, stating they have no objection to her being granted bail, as the accident was not intentional. According to Pakistani media reports, this decision comes in exchange for a compensation and a job for a member of the victim’s family within Iqbal’s company.

In an affidavit to be submitted in court, the victims' family emphasized that the matter had been settled, and they had forgiven the accused for the sake of Allah, who is merciful. They affirmed that they had given their no-objection certificate (NOC) without any external pressure and that their statement was truthful. “We have reached a settlement and have forgiven the accused. We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate,” read the affidavit.

The affidavit was signed by the heirs of the victims, including Imran’s son Usama Arif, his wife and his daughter. These NOCs will be presented in court during the hearing of the suspect’s bail plea.

Read The Full Affidavit Here:

Daughter and son of man and his daughter killed in Karsaz accident sign affidavit forgiving Natasha Iqbal pic.twitter.com/0GcAVnnfbC — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 6, 2024

Details On The Horrific Accident

On August 19, a luxury vehicle driven by the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles near the Pakistan Maritime Museum, resulting in the deaths of a young woman, Aamna (26), and her father, Imran (60). Another person was critically injured in the accident.

CCTV footage of Karsaz's road accident in Karachi released. A man along with his daughter can be seen riding on a motorbike when a white car hit them from behind.#TOKAlert #Karachi pic.twitter.com/kpLjNwsk34 — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 20, 2024

کراچی میں "گل احمد انرجی لمٹیڈ" کے چئیرمین دانش اقبال کی بیوی نتاشا نے شراب کے نشے میں دھت ہو کر کارساز روڈ پر اپنی پراڈو سے پانچ لوگوں کچل دیے جن میں یونیورسٹی کی طالبہ آمنہ عارف اور ان والد بھی شامل ہیں۔ دونوں جان بحق ہوگئے۔ باقی زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/kgK805Uxl1 — Jimmy Virk - Imranian (@JimmyVirkk) August 19, 2024

The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for legal formalities and treatment. The driver, who also sustained a head injury, claimed that she lost control of her car on the service road near Karsaz, leading to the accident.

Lawyer Claims Accused Is Mentally Weak

Recently, the lawyer said that the accused, identified as Natasha, is "mentally weak" and unaware of the accident or that she was even driving a car. "She doesn’t know that she had an accident and drove a car; she is mentally weak," said Natasha's lawyer.

Case Filed In The Matter

According to a report by Geo TV, the deceased's brother, Imtiaz Arif, filed a case at the Bahadurabad police station, alleging culpable homicide and negligence. He recounted receiving news of the accident and finding his brother and niece dead at JPMC. According to Imtiaz, the suspect's vehicle hit his brother’s motorcycle from behind, causing the fatal crash. Imtiaz blamed the suspect’s negligence, freewheeling, and speeding for the deaths.

Police added that the suspect had a valid driver’s license, which led to the inclusion of culpable homicide charges. Negligence and rash driving were also added to the FIR. Additionally, a second case was filed after the police found traces of Methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth, in the suspect's blood and urine samples. This case was filed on behalf of the state, citing the use of prohibited substances.