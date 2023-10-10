Hamas Official Says Group Open To 'Discussion On Dialogues' With Israel: Report

Israel Retaliates: Strikes 2 High-Rise Towers Used For Housing Hamas Assets In Gaza ; Visuals Surface | X @NaziaAftab09

Amid the heavy retaliation by Israel against Hamas group that targetted Israel and killed over 900 of its citizens in a surprise attack, militant organisation Hamas has reportedly offered to have "talks or discussions over truce" with Isreal, according to a report in Reuters.

News agency Reuters in its report said that Qatari state-owned international news television Al Jazeera was told in a phone interview by Mousa Abu Marzouk, a Palestinian senior member of Hamas, that the group was open to "dialogues" with Israel.

Israel continues to pound Gaza

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft attacked many targets in the Gaza Strip since the morning hours of Monday.

The aircraft attacked a building used by Hamas in investigations and an operational infrastructure used by Hamas located inside a mosque.

A tunnel shaft and military infrastructure used by Hamas were also attacked.

Additional IDF aircraft attacked a mosque that housed Hamas' operational headquarters and an attack shaft that helped the terrorists break into Israel. Also, Hamas weapons warehouses in the Gaza Strip were hit.

IDF posts about casualties and updates

The Israel Defence Forces in a post on X, shared that over 30 hostages were held by Hamas in Gaza and that over 900 Israelis were killed in the attack by Hamas three days ago. The forces also said that over 1,290 Hamas Targets were struck.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)