United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres |

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack by Hamas against Israeli towns and the total siege on the Gaza Strip following the missile strikes by the militant group.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. "Now it will only deteriorate exponentially."

More details to follow...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)