Hamas Militants Were High On Drugs That Kept Them Calm During October 7 Attack: Report

Hamas militants, who carried out a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis, are said to have been influenced by a psychoactive drug. According to a report from The Jerusalem Post, the terrorists had reportedly consumed Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant.

Captagon pills kept Hamas militants calm during attack

Captagon pills were found in the possession of many Hamas militants who were killed in Israel, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. The drug, often referred to as the 'cocaine for the poor,' is believed to have potentially contributed to the militants' ability to commit acts with a sense of calmness and indifference. Additionally, it may have helped them remain highly vigilant for extended periods and reduced their appetite, according to the report.

In 2015, Captagon attracted attention when it was revealed that Islamic State fighters used it to alleviate fear prior to carrying out terrorist activities. As the influence of the Islamic State waned in subsequent years, the production and distribution of the drug shifted to Syria and Lebanon on a significant scale.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Gaza, in particular, emerged as a thriving market for Captagon, especially among the youth.

What is Captagon?

Captagon, part of the amphetamine family, was originally designed to address conditions like attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression. Despite its highly addictive nature and potential to induce psychotic reactions, it continues to be a popular choice in the Middle East due to its affordability and ease of production. In poorer countries, it can be acquired for as little as $1 or $2 per pill, while in wealthier nations, the cost can reach up to $20, according to reports.

The primary effects of Captagon include generating sensations of euphoria, reducing the need for sleep, suppressing appetite, and providing sustained energy.

Captagon use in Middle East

Medical professionals in Syria and Lebanon report that the drug is not only prevalent among combatants but is also frequently used by desperate civilians living in conflict zones. Additionally, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the drug has become a significant source of revenue for Syria and is actively supported by the Iran-backed Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

Nearly two years ago, an investigation by The New York Times revealed that individuals associated with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, including family members, had established a thriving industry for Captagon production. With the involvement of Hezbollah, the industry is overseen by Assad's brother and thrives amidst the devastation of the ongoing civil war that has plagued Syria for more than a decade.

The reach of the drug extends beyond Saudi Arabia, with substantial seizures of Captagon reported in Italy, Malaysia, Greece, and Egypt. In Jordan, it is readily available at low prices, making it increasingly popular among underprivileged youth, including school-going children.

Recent seizures of Captagon pills

In 2021, Kuwaiti authorities seized nine million Captagon pills concealed in a shipment of oranges. Just a week prior, Dubai authorities intercepted the smuggling of 1.5 tonnes of the drug pills, valued at around $380 million, hidden within a cargo of lemons.

Last year alone, over 250 million Captagon pills were intercepted from being smuggled, representing an 18-fold increase compared to four years ago. These figures only account for the seized shipments, leading to speculation that the actual quantities being smuggled may be significantly higher. Reports have previously suggested that Captagon has also made its way to Israel, where it is sold for nearly NIS 50 per pill.