 Hajj Concludes: Over 500 Pilgrims Die In Mecca Due To Heat Wave, Purported Video Of Dead Bodies Lying Unattended On Road Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldHajj Concludes: Over 500 Pilgrims Die In Mecca Due To Heat Wave, Purported Video Of Dead Bodies Lying Unattended On Road Surfaces

Hajj Concludes: Over 500 Pilgrims Die In Mecca Due To Heat Wave, Purported Video Of Dead Bodies Lying Unattended On Road Surfaces

Media reports said that over 500 pilgrims lost their lives amid Hajj in Mecca as they suffered from heat related ailments

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Hajj pilgrimage concludes | ANI

Mecca: Even as Muslim pilgrims wrapped up the Hajj in the deadly summer heat on Tuesday June 18 with the third day of the symbolic stoning of the devil, over 500 pilgrims reportedly died amid the rituals due to excessive heat related problems. A purported video is doing rounds on social media, with @navalkant claiming, "Dead bodies ‍ everywhere on the road of Mecca... 22 Haj pilgrims have died so far due to the heat of the sun. The bodies of the recently dead people were kept on the roadside in Mecca. The Saudi government is being criticized for keeping the bodies on the roadside in the sun." The authenticity of the video could not be immediately confirmed.

Watch the video here:

Media reports said that over 500 pilgrims lost their lives amid Hajj in Mecca as they suffered from heat related ailments arising due to scorching temperatures that crossed 50 degrees.

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims. Hajj is believed to be a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is expected to be ideally be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey, and of supporting their family during their absence from home. The three-day stoning ritual in Mina, a desert site outside Mecca, is among the final rites of the pilgrimage and symbolizes the casting away of evil and after that the pilgrim leave for Madina for further prayers.

Haj is one of the world's largest religious gatherings

The Haj is one of the world's largest religious gatherings and the major annual event in Saudi Arabia.

Read Also
Viral VIDEO: Burqa-Clad Woman Dances In Front Of Kaaba In Mecca During Hajj 2024
article-image

As per a report of ANI, "This year, Saudi Arabia is experiencing excessive heat throughout the five-day pilgrimage, with temperatures hitting 48 degrees Celsius in Mecca. The Saudi army has also dispatched over 1,600 soldiers, including medical units specialised for heatstroke and 30 rapid response teams, according to CNN. Another 5,000 health and first aid volunteers are taking part. Saudi Arabia has committed billions of dollars over the last decade to improve transportation, technology, and accommodations for Haj pilgrims, which are a major source of revenue for the world's largest oil producer."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hajj Concludes: Over 500 Pilgrims Die In Mecca Due To Heat Wave, Purported Video Of Dead Bodies...

Hajj Concludes: Over 500 Pilgrims Die In Mecca Due To Heat Wave, Purported Video Of Dead Bodies...

India Reminds World Of Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) Bombing After Canadian Parliament Honors...

India Reminds World Of Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) Bombing After Canadian Parliament Honors...

Kuwait To Give USD 15,000 Compensation To Kin Of Mangaf Fire Victims: Report

Kuwait To Give USD 15,000 Compensation To Kin Of Mangaf Fire Victims: Report

Pakistan: Senior Journalist Khalil Jibran Gunned Down By Unidentified Gunmen In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Senior Journalist Khalil Jibran Gunned Down By Unidentified Gunmen In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Terrifying Video: Woman Walking, Playing On Beach With Boyfriend Swept Away By Strong Waves In...

Terrifying Video: Woman Walking, Playing On Beach With Boyfriend Swept Away By Strong Waves In...