Hagia Sophia to turn into a mosque? Turkey court revokes museum status of historic Istanbul structure

On Friday, a Turkish court revoked the museum status of the Hagia Sophia. The large domed structure was founded as a Greek Orthodox cathedral in AD 537, before becoming a mosque during the time of the Ottoman empire. It was converted into a museum in 1934.

But on Friday, a Turkey court revoked the Hagia Sophia's museum status. It is unclear as to what happens next. However, according to reports, Turkey's Council of State had been looking at a case that would allow the Hagia Sophia to be re-designated as a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly backs the move.