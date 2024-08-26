Gunmen Kill 23 Bus Passengers In Pakistan's Restive Balochistan: Reports

Karachi: Unidentified gunmen in a targeted attack shot and killed at least 23 people from Pakistan's Punjab province in the restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident happened in Balochistan's Musakhel district.

23 Punjabis killed in Musakhel, Balochistan. Racial rioters/terrorists deserve no concessions, yet people like Mahrang & Hamid Mir sympathise when security authorities go after them.

At least 23 people from Punjab have been killed in Balochistan's Musakhel district after BLA terrorists offloaded passengers from trucks and buses and shot at them after checking their identities : Security forces

Operation against terrorist still continues in #Balochistan.



Operation against terrorist still continues in #Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/PAaOCkoWNR — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) August 26, 2024

About The Incident

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The dead were identified as belonging to Punjab province. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire, he said.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti Strongly Condemns The Incident

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.

The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.

The Musakhel attack comes months nearly four months after a similar attack targeting people from Punjab. In April, nine passengers were offloaded from a bus near Noshki and shot dead after gunmen checked their ID cards.

About A Similar Attack

In October last year, unidentified gunmen fatally shot six labourers hailing from Punjab in Turbat in Balochistan's Kech district. According to the police, the killings were targeted. All victims belonged to different areas of southern Punjab, suggesting they had been chosen for their ethnic background.

A similar incident occurred in 2015 when gunmen killed 20 construction workers and injured three others in a pre-dawn attack on a labourers' camp near Turbat.