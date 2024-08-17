 Pakistan Shocker: 5 Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found Tied To Electric Pole In Balochistan's Chaghi
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Shocker: 5 Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found Tied To Electric Pole In Balochistan's Chaghi

Pakistan Shocker: 5 Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found Tied To Electric Pole In Balochistan's Chaghi

The bodies recovered by the police appeared to be killed in brutal execution. The bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chaghi, where they now awaited identification.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 01:47 PM IST
article-image

Quetta: Five bullet-riddled bodies were found tied to an electricity pole in the Chaghi town of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, Express Tribune reported citing officials.

The spot where the bodies were found is close to Pakistan's border with Afghanistan and Iran.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
West Bengal Police Posts Image Of Injured Lady Cop, Slammed Online For Playing 'Victim Card'
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Watch: Anubhav Sinha Seeks Permission Before Putting Hand On Dia Mirza’s Shoulder, Vijay Varma Laughs
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures
SEBI Floats White Paper To Ease Of Compliance For Listed Companies With Non-Convertible Debentures

The bodies recovered by the police appeared to be killed in brutal execution. The bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chaghi, where they now awaited identification, they added.

Read Also
Pakistan Police Detain 3 Suspects In Kamal Lond In Murder Case Of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani
article-image

About The Gruesome Incident

Express Tribune reported citing sources, that the victims were suspected to be former Afghan military personnel, who were abducted by a militant group notorious for its activities in the area. The group, which had long been a source of tension between Iran and its neighbours, was believed to be behind the killing.

In a separate incident, another body was discovered in the Shaban area of Quetta, Balochistan.

Express Tribune reported citing police sources that the body was transported to the Civil Hospital in Quetta for medico-legal formalities. However, the authorities have yet to determine whether there was any connection between the two grisly incidents.

Read Also
Muzaffarabad Unrest: Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza Calls Violence In Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir...
article-image

The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to find out the motives behind the killings. There were also unconfirmed reports about the recovery of three more bodies. However, the officials are yet to confirm those reports.

The discovery of these bodies has sent shockwaves through the area, particularly the areas close to the Afghan border.

Notably, Balochistan is home to several violent groups, which carry out repeated attacks against state oppression, demanding a greater share of the region's resources and concerns over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gaza Reports 1st Case Of Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Strain In 25 Years In 10-Month-Old Child

Gaza Reports 1st Case Of Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Strain In 25 Years In 10-Month-Old Child

Pakistan Shocker: 5 Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found Tied To Electric Pole In Balochistan's Chaghi

Pakistan Shocker: 5 Bullet-Ridden Bodies Found Tied To Electric Pole In Balochistan's Chaghi

Pakistan: Border Health Services Intensify Precautionary Measures Amid Mpox Outbreak Concerns

Pakistan: Border Health Services Intensify Precautionary Measures Amid Mpox Outbreak Concerns

India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

India Dispatches 1,400 Kgs Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria As Humanitarian Assistance

Voice Of Global South Summit Providing Voice To Needs, Aspirations Of Those Who Were Unheard: PM...

Voice Of Global South Summit Providing Voice To Needs, Aspirations Of Those Who Were Unheard: PM...