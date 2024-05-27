Pakistan Police Detain 3 Suspects In Kamal Lond In Murder Case Of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani

Islamabad: Pakistan police have detained three suspects in Kamal Lond village for the killing of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, according to Geo News.

About Nasrullah Gadani's Murder

The police launched a targeted action to arrest the killer of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who died on Friday last week. Gadani suffered bullet wounds on Friday and was then laid to rest in Ghotki on Saturday.

Nasrullah Gadani, The Journalist

Nasrullah Gadani, known for his courageous journalism, worked for a Sindhi newspaper and shared his reports through social media platforms. He was renowned for his fearless reporting against local feudal lords, political figures, and government officials.

The incident occurred while Gadani was en route from his residence to the Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed assailants in a car ambushed the journalist on Jarwar Road near Deen Shah, firing upon him before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, police shifted him to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo, where he received emergency medical aid, and he was then sent to Rahim Yar Khan for surgery, Geo News reported.

Journalist Community Mourns Nasrullah Gadani's Loss

The journalist community has mourned the loss of Nasrullah Gadani, expressing profound sorrow and grief over his untimely demise.

Earlier on Sunday, a joint protest was held in front of the Karachi Press Club against the journalist's killing and condemned "the atrocities committed by tribal chiefs and feudal lords", Geo News reported.

The protest was led by the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF), Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF), along with other social, political and human rights organisations. The protesters demanded the arrest of the journalist's killers and those, including political and social activists, murdered before him. They further demanded the authorities protect the lives of journalists and media workers by ensuring the implementation of the protection of journalists law.

During the protest, a demand seeking an end to giving shelter to hostile and anti-democratic elements within political parties was made, with emphasis on abandoning support for the "tribal leader" involved in Gadani's murder, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the protestors also asked for the recovery of all missing citizens, including Farhad, as well as the punishment of those involved in the heinous act. Moreover, the protest also called for the registration of all media workers with social security and pension institutions. They demanded the Sindh government to allocate funds to support Gadani's family members, especially his children.