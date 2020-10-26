Grim coronavirus week in Europe

Several countries in Europe have imposed new restrictive measures amid a second coronavirus wave in the continent.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the continent has so far reported a total of 8,343,983 Covid-19 cases, with 251,844 deaths.

On Sunday, France, one of the worst-affected country, reported a daily record of 52,010 new cases, two days after becoming the second European nation to register more than 1 million coronavirus infections, according to the Public Health Agency.

The grim second wave of the pandemic has forced the French government to impose curfews in a majority of regions across the country, requiring more than two-thirds of the French population, or around 46 million people, to stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for six weeks.

Struggling with an explosive rebound, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Sunday that pubs, bars, restaurants and ice cream shops must shut down at 6 p.m. as part of new measures to contain the pandemic, effective through November 24.

He added that the government will promote smart working in public administration and that it "strongly recommends" the private sector do the same in order to reduce crowding on public transportation.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced a state of emergency, days after the country became the first EU member to pass the 1-million-infection mark.

The State of Alarm, effective from Sunday, is due to run 15 days.

But the prime minister said his government aims to keep it in force until May 9 next year, a move that will need the support of a majority in the country's 350-seat congress.