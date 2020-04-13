Grant debt relief: Imran Khan urges world community as Pak's coronavirus cases reach 5,230

The ministry also said that 14 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 86.

It said that 1,026 patients have recovered so far while 37 were reported to be in critical condition. The data showed that so far 61,801 tested were conducted, including 2,805 during the last one day.

Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that coronavirus was a "preventable problem" and could be curbed if proper measures were taken, as he urged people to observe social distancing and ensure hand hygiene.

He also said that half of the total coronavirus patients were infected due to local transmission. The other half were those who came from abroad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the media that cash distribution was going on and so far over 1.774 million families benefitted from Ehsaas programme to give cash to the poor.

The steady rise in the new cases has been registered despite more than three-week of lockdown in the country which is going to end on Tuesday, but officials said that a decision will be made on Monday whether to increase it or not.

There is high possibility that it would be extended as Mirza said that the low number of cases could spike if lockdown was completely lifted.