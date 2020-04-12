Watch: Pak couple performs on 'Bella Ciao' from Netflix's 'Money Heist' at mehendi ceremony

For those unversed, the song meaning ‘Goodbye Beautiful’ is an Italian folk song that was used as an anthem for the anti-fascist resistance and used worldwide as a hymn of freedom, as reported by Orpah Mag.

The Italian song plays multiple times throughout the series and accompanies two emblematic key scenes: At the end of the first part the Professor and Berlin sing it in preparation for the heist, embracing themselves as resistance against the establishment, and in the second part it plays during the thieves' escape from the Mint, as a metaphor for freedom.

Regarding the use of the song, Tokyo recounts in one of her narrations, "The life of the Professor revolved around a single idea: Resistance. His grandfather, who had fought against the fascists in Italy, taught him the song and he taught us."

However, the song gained popularity due to the series and has since become an anthem for the fans.

Money Heist revolves around eight thieves and a criminal mastermind who manipulates the police to carry out his plan. The show is Netflix’s most watched non-English language series since it is an original it is only available on the Streaming platform.