GoT move aside: Trump's impeachment hearing got 13.8 million viewers on TV!

According to Nielsen ratings’ data, 13.8 million viewers watched the first televised hearing of US President Trump’s impeachment inquiry on Wednesday. The viewers were recorded across 10 broadcast and cable television networks.

However, the record numbers, though surpassed the average weekday viewing, did fall short of the TV audience for other recent political events in the country.

According to Neilsen ratings’ date, Almost 20 million viewers across teh USA watched the congressional testimony in 2018 of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on six networks. The case dealt with the sexual assault accusations against the Stanford University professor Christine Blasey Ford.

In July 2017, when the former FBI Director James Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee about his dealings with Trump, 19.5 million Americans watched it together at teh same time, according to Nielsen data.

The numbers do not represent the number of people streaming the hearing on their mobile phones, computers or tracked it through social media.