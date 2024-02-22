GOPIO Hosts Spectacular Basant Panchami Celebration In Yangon, Myanmar

H.E Vinay Kumar, Indian Ambassador, H.E.J.M Priyantha Bandra Sri Lanka Ambassador, J.M Priyantha Bandra, Mrs. Ruth Zakh of Israel & Mr Ravindra Jain |

The Global Organization of Peoples of Indian Origin (GOPIO) proudly hosted a vibrant Basant Panchami celebration at the India Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 16th, 2024. The event, which took place from 6 pm to 8 pm, showcased a rich tapestry of Indian culture and tradition, drawing over 150 attendees from various backgrounds.

His Excellency Mr. Vinay Kumar, the esteemed Indian ambassador to Myanmar, graced the occasion as the chief guest, lending his support to the cultural exchange. Accompanying him were distinguished guests including Sri Lanka Ambassador to Myanmar H.E. Mr. J.M Priyantha Bandra and Mrs. Ruth Zakh, representing the Affairs of Israel in Myanmar.

Mr. Ravindra Jain, President of GOPIO Myanmar |

The evening's program was meticulously crafted, featuring captivating performances ranging from traditional Indian dances to soulful bhajans. Mrs. Roli Jain and her dedicated team orchestrated an unforgettable cultural extravaganza that captivated the audience and showcased the diversity of Indian heritage.

In his address, Mr. Vinay Kumar eloquently spoke about the profound significance of Basant Panchami in Indian culture, underscoring its importance in fostering unity and preserving tradition. His words resonated deeply with the attendees, further enriching their understanding of the festival.

Mr. Ravindra Jain, President of GOPIO Myanmar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants and supporters, extending a warm vote of thanks after the event. The success of the Basant Panchami celebration underscored the unwavering commitment of GOPIO to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening community bonds.

The festivities culminated with a sumptuous dinner, providing attendees with an opportunity to savor delectable Indian cuisine and continue sharing in the spirit of camaraderie.

The Basant Panchami celebration organized by GOPIO received widespread acclaim, with attendees praising the organization's dedication to fostering cultural appreciation and camaraderie within the community.