Google Chief Sundar Pichai appreciates astrophysics student who shared her inspiring story on Twitter

Google chief Sundar Pichai on Twitter recently applauded a woman who shared her experience on the micro-blogging website with Physics. Sarafina Nance’s tweet stirred up quite a conversion on Twitter about the scary yet inspirational aspects of studying STEM.
Sarafina tweeted on Saturday, November 21, how four years ago she scored zero in her physics exam and had no motivation to continue in the field. In the same tweet, she then said how she instead decided to not quit and continue with her hard work which then paid off. Now, she is “in a top tier astrophysics PhD program” and has published two papers.
She ended the tweet with an inspirational quote saying, “STEM is hard for everyone—grades don’t mean you’re not good enough to do it.”
Google Chief Sundar Pichai also happened to come across Sarafina’s tweet and said, “Well said and so inspiring!”
Sarafina also acknowledged the appreciation from the internet giant's Chief.
Soon Twitter flooded with replies and reactions to Sarafina and Sundar's tweets.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)