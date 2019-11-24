Google Chief Sundar Pichai appreciates astrophysics student who shared her inspiring story on Twitter

Google chief Sundar Pichai on Twitter recently applauded a woman who shared her experience on the micro-blogging website with Physics. Sarafina Nance’s tweet stirred up quite a conversion on Twitter about the scary yet inspirational aspects of studying STEM.

Sarafina tweeted on Saturday, November 21, how four years ago she scored zero in her physics exam and had no motivation to continue in the field. In the same tweet, she then said how she instead decided to not quit and continue with her hard work which then paid off. Now, she is “in a top tier astrophysics PhD program” and has published two papers.

She ended the tweet with an inspirational quote saying, “STEM is hard for everyone—grades don’t mean you’re not good enough to do it.”