'Glory to Ukraine', says US as President Zelenskyy addresses US Congress, receives standing ovation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today virtually addressed the US Congress after being invited by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

During his address, the President received a standing ovation from the leaders.

"Slava Ukraina," or glory to Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, as lawmakers gathered in a joint session stood and clapped enthusiastically for Zelenskyy, appearing by video link from the besieged capital Kyiv, news agency AFP reported.

In the first virtual presentation by a foreign leader to US Congress, Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal to the US for an urgent round of financial support and more weaponry to assist his country in its fight against the Russian invasion.

"I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed… every week until the Russian military machine stops," he said.

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, against our right to live freely in our own country, against our national dreams. Just like the same dreams you Americans have," Reuters quoted saying Zelenskyy during the address.

"Friends, Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its overwhelming support for everything that your government and your people have done for us for weapons and ammunition," Zelenskyy added.

According to the Independent report, during his remarks, he called on the US to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as it sees the people of Ukraine attacked and killed by Russian forces.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:23 PM IST