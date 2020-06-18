Global COVID-19 cases rise to 8.3 million: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 448,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,329,221, while the fatalities increased to 448,474, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. With 2,162,851 cases and 117,713 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.