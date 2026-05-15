'Gifts Dumped In Trash Bin': US Delegation Discards Chinese Items Before Boarding Air Force One | X

Amid heightened cybersecurity concerns during US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to China, members of the American delegation reportedly discarded all items received from Chinese officials before boarding Air Force One in Beijing.

Videos and claims circulating online alleged that gifts, accreditation badges, commemorative pins, disposable phones and other materials issued during the trip were thrown into trash bins near the aircraft stairs as part of strict security protocols.

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The claims gained further attention after journalist Emily Goodin posted about the incident on social media platform X on May 15. Describing the scene shortly before departure, she wrote:

“American staff took everything Chinese officials handed out - credentials, burner phones from WH staff, pins for delegation - collected them before we got on AF1 and threw them in a bin at bottom at stairs. Nothing from China allowed on the plane. We’re taking off shortly for America.”

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According to reports circulating online, the directive applied to every member of the delegation and prohibited any Chinese-issued item from being carried aboard the presidential aircraft. The measures were reportedly linked to fears of electronic surveillance and cyber espionage.

The reports further claimed that US officials avoided carrying personal electronic devices during the visit altogether. Instead, delegation members allegedly relied exclusively on temporary “burner” phones while in China. Their personal phones and electronic gadgets were said to have been stored in special Faraday bags aboard the aircraft, designed to block electromagnetic signals and prevent unauthorized tracking or interception.

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The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users describing the measures as evidence of the deep mistrust and growing technological rivalry between Washington and Beijing.