'20 Years Is Enough': US President Donald Trump Demands Strong Guarantees From Iran On Nuclear Deal | IANS

US President Donald Trump on May 15 spoke about Iran's nuclear programme aboard Air Force One, triggering fresh debate over Washington's stance on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. In the clip, Trump suggested he could accept a 20-year halt to Iran's nuclear activity but stressed that any agreement would require strong guarantees from Tehran.

“20 years is enough. But the level of guarantee from them… it’s got to be a real 20 years,” Trump said while responding to reporters' questions.

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The remarks came as reporters pressed President Trump on whether he had rejected Iran's latest proposal regarding its nuclear programme. Responding sharply, the POTUS said he was unwilling to entertain any proposal that allowed Iran to retain nuclear capabilities.

“Well, I looked at it, and if I don’t like the first sentence, I just throw it away,” Trump said. When asked what the “first sentence” was, he replied, “An unacceptable sentence. Because they have fully agreed: no nuclear. And if they have any nuclear of any form, I don’t read the rest of their letter.”

Trump further clarified that the issue was not the duration of restrictions alone, but whether Iran could be trusted to comply fully with the terms of any agreement.

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“So, 20 years is not enough for you? It’s got to be perfect?” a reporter asked, before Trump interrupted: “No, 20 years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it’s got to be a real 20 years.”

The comments come amid heightened geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear programme and growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. Trump's remarks also follow his recent high-profile visit to China, which has drawn global attention to US foreign policy priorities in Asia and the Middle East.