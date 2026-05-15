Caught On Cam: Donald Trump Seen 'Peeking' Into Xi Jinping's File During State Banquet In China; Viral Video Sparks Memefest

U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his three-day state visit to China on Friday (May 15, 2026), wrapping up high-stakes discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping that focused on trade tensions, global security concerns, and economic cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.

The visit, made at Xi’s invitation, marked Trump’s second trip to China in nearly nine years and his seventh face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader. He was welcomed at the airport by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng before formal talks began in Beijing.

The viral moment

While the visit focused heavily on diplomacy, it was an unexpected moment that captured the internet’s attention after the trip ended.

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A video circulating widely on social media shows Trump briefly peeking into a file lying on Xi Jinping’s desk while the Chinese President stepped away during a state banquet. The short clip quickly sparked a meme fest online.

One user joked, “It felt just like when a nearby student sneaks a peek at another student’s notebook to copy from it.”

Another wrote, “Tried to copy it but couldn’t understand the Mandarin so he closed the file, lol.”

A third commented, “Some people have a habit of prying… they consider themselves superior and eager to show it off.”

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While officials have not commented on the viral video, the moment has added a lighter, and unexpected, internet chapter to an otherwise serious diplomatic visit.

Trade talks take centre stage

A major objective of the visit was easing long-running tariff disputes that have strained bilateral trade worth more than $525 billion annually. Officials from both sides described negotiations as “constructive,” with discussions reportedly covering tariff reductions, market access for American companies, and supply-chain stability.

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Trump’s administration has pushed for a revised trade framework aimed at reducing export barriers and addressing concerns over technology transfers. The two leaders also reviewed economic cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, and energy sectors, signalling cautious optimism about a potential deal.

Beyond trade, the leaders addressed pressing geopolitical issues, including the ongoing Iran conflict, regional security concerns, and global economic recovery challenges. Climate cooperation and artificial intelligence regulation were also believed to be part of closed-door conversations.