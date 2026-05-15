President Donald Trump Refuses To Say If US Would Defend Taiwan Against China | Video

A video clip of US President Donald Trump responding to questions about whether the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a conflict with China is doing the rounds on the internet, sparking fresh debate over Washington's strategic position on the self-governed island. This comes following President Trump's visit to China.
In the video, Trump is seen speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One when he is asked directly, “Would the US defend Taiwan if it came to it?” Refusing to give a clear answer, he replied, “I don't want to say that. I'm not going to say that.”
He further revealed that the issue had come up during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, ‘I don't talk about those,’” Trump said.
The remarks come at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan remain a major geopolitical flashpoint. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly warned against foreign interference, while the United States has maintained long-standing strategic ties with Taipei under the policy of “strategic ambiguity.”