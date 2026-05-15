President Donald Trump Refuses To Say If US Would Defend Taiwan Against China | Video

US President Donald Trump | File Image

A video clip of US President Donald Trump responding to questions about whether the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a conflict with China is doing the rounds on the internet, sparking fresh debate over Washington's strategic position on the self-governed island. This comes following President Trump's visit to China.

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In the video, Trump is seen speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One when he is asked directly, “Would the US defend Taiwan if it came to it?” Refusing to give a clear answer, he replied, “I don't want to say that. I'm not going to say that.”

He further revealed that the issue had come up during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “That question was asked to me today by President Xi. I said, ‘I don't talk about those,’” Trump said.

The remarks come at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan remain a major geopolitical flashpoint. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly warned against foreign interference, while the United States has maintained long-standing strategic ties with Taipei under the policy of “strategic ambiguity.”