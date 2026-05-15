'Xi's Elevated Throne'? Internet Goes Into Frenzy After Trump Appears Shorter Than Chinese President | Video | X @angeloinchina

US President Donald Trump recently concluded his high-profile visit to China, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was Trump’s second visit to China, his previous one having taken place in 2017. Coming nearly a decade later, Trump’s latest visit was extensively covered, and several moments from it have gone viral on social media. Among them is a clip that netizens are humorously referring to as the “Xi’s Elevated Throne” moment.

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What Is “Xi’s Elevated Throne”?

In the viral clip, both leaders, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are seen seated next to each other in a room surrounded by journalists from around the world. At first glance, nothing appears unusual. However, one noticeable detail was enough to send the internet into speculation.

In the video, there appears to be a visible height difference between the two leaders while they are seated. President Trump looks noticeably shorter than President Xi. This led many netizens to ask: Did Xi deliberately make Trump sit on a sofa with a thinner cushion to make him appear shorter?

The speculation gained traction because President Trump’s reported height is around 6’3” (190.5 cm), while President Xi’s official height is approximately 5’11” (180 cm).

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What’s The Truth?

To understand the reality behind the viral clip, one needs to closely observe the way both leaders are seated. In the video, the apparent height difference is not the only noticeable factor - their posture also plays a major role.

President Trump is sitting in a slouched, forward-leaning position, whereas President Xi is seated upright with a centered posture.

Some social media users questioned whether the chairs themselves caused the height difference. However, the chairs appear to be of identical height, with no visible variation between them. Others speculated that risers or cushions may have been placed under Xi, but no such support is visible in the footage.

Had President Trump sat in the same upright and centered posture as President Xi, instead of leaning forward in a slouched position, the difference in their apparent height would likely have been far less noticeable.

Was It A CCP Master Plan To Make Trump Appear Shorter?

After closer examination, it appears that the viral moment was not the result of a calculated CCP strategy to make Trump look shorter. Rather, the illusion seems to have been created by posture, camera perception, and basic physics, combined with social media’s tendency to amplify unusual visual moments.