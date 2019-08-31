Get discounts on Redmi Note, Vivo Z1 Pro, Poco F1 on Flipkart’s Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale, offer ends today

Smartphone users can’t resist to check out these smartphones that are on huge discounts. Flipkart runs its Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale every now and then. This sale is going on and various smartphones such as Redmi Note, Vivo Z1 Pro, Poco F1 are on discounts. People can grab the offer until today (i.e. August 31).

According to Gadgets NDTV, during the sale Flipkart is also offering Rs 1000 as an exchange discount on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The offer can be availed only on 4GB +64GB variant of the phone. It is listed at Rs. 12,999. Moreover, the Oppo A5 which is now going for Rs. 11,990 on Flipkart comes with an additional Rs. 3000 discount over regular exchange value.

For all Vivo Z1 Pro variants Flipkart is offering Rs. 1000 discounts on a condition of prepaid transactions. Rs. 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB model, Rs. 16,990 for 6GB + 64GB version and Rs. 17,990 for top-end 6GB+128GB variant, says Gadgets NDTV report.

The price of Asus ZenFone Max M2 having 3GB + 32GB reduced to Rs. 7,499 from Rs. 7,999. Get extra exchange discount of Rs. 3000 on Asus 6Z which is available for Rs. 32,999.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition's 8GB + 256GB variant that is currently available for Rs. 49,990 has Rs. 3000 extra exchange offer. Its 6GB + 128GB variant has Rs. 2000 discount on its exchange value. It is available for Rs. 39,990.

The offer doesn’t end here. The Snapdragon 845-powered Poco F1, variant 6GB + 64GB is currently available for Rs. 17,999. It also has Rs. 3000 extra discount on exchange value.

According to Gadgets NDTV, buyers can also grab 5 percent cashback using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Buyers can also get additional 5 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.