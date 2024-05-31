Germany Stabbing VIDEO: Several Injured After Man Attacks People At Political Rally In Mannheim, Police Shoot Attacker

Several Injured After Man Attacks People At Political Rally In Mannheim | | X

Berlin [Germany], May 31: Several people, including a far-right activist, were injured in a knife attack in Mannheim city of Germany on Friday, Euro News reported, citing police. German far-right activist and anti-Islam critic Michael Sturzenberger was injured in the knife attack, according to Euro News report.

Disclaimer: Warning viewer discretion is advised

Mannheim knife attack:

activist Michael Stürzenberger stabbed in sickening live stream



This is a horrifying moment a knifeman stabbed multiple people before he was gunned down by cops



Another political violence in EU 🇪🇺🇮🇱 democracy intended to hold Germany 🇩🇪 down pic.twitter.com/LXO2wQGg82 — ⚡☀️sLOVEnia 🇸🇮☀️⚡ (@occultni) May 31, 2024

An assailant with a knife attacked and injured several people in a square in Mannheim on Friday, according to police. Officers shot at the attacker who also was wounded. According to the police, the incident occurred after 11:30 am (local time), Euro News reported. The police said that they could not immediately give information regarding the severity of the injuries.

Further details are awaited.