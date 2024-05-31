 Germany Stabbing VIDEO: Several Injured After Man Attacks People At Political Rally In Mannheim, Police Shoot Attacker
Several people, including a far-right activist, were injured in a knife attack in Mannheim city of Germany on Friday, Euro News reported, citing police. German far-right activist and anti-Islam critic Michael Sturzenberger was injured in the knife attack, according to Euro News report.

Friday, May 31, 2024
Disclaimer: Warning viewer discretion is advised

An assailant with a knife attacked and injured several people in a square in Mannheim on Friday, according to police. Officers shot at the attacker who also was wounded. According to the police, the incident occurred after 11:30 am (local time), Euro News reported. The police said that they could not immediately give information regarding the severity of the injuries.

Germany: 4 Critical Among 10 Injured In Lightning Strike In Dresden; Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
Further details are awaited.

