e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGerman woman searches for doppelganger on Instagram, kills her to fake her own death

German woman searches for doppelganger on Instagram, kills her to fake her own death

The accused Shahraban K made a fake profile on Instagram and scouted the victim Khadidja O who was a content creator; Shahraban stabbed the victim over 50 times and damaged her face.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Khadidja O (left) was killed by Shahraban K (right) in August | Twitter
Follow us on

Dubbed as bizarre and brutal, a murder case has come to the fore wherein a woman has been accused of seeking her doppleganger and killing her in a bid to fake her own death.

A report in the Telegraph quoted the police saying that a German Iraqi woman named Shahraban K, 23-year-old, set up a fake Instagram account to contact women bearing resemblance to her.

Shahraban spotted her lookalike in Algerian citizen Khadidja O, a 23-year-old cosmetic blogger. The accused and her partner named Sheqir K, 24, reached out to her and offered beauty products and went to pick her. While returning, they stopped in a forest where they reportedly stabbed the victim over 50 times.

Read Also
Mira Road: Petty tiff at petrol pump led to Murder of delivery boy, 9 held within 4 hours by MBVV...
article-image

Reportedly, the accused had informed that she was going to meet her ex-husband; when she did not return, her family began to look for her and found her murdered in a car near Danube. The family initialky assumed it was their daughter; however, autopsy and DNA tests stated that the deceased was Kadidja.

Additionally, the police had found several knives in the accused's partner Sheqir's flat which was near the crime site.

Another report in Washington Post quoted the prosecutor's statement saying that the probable motive was because Shahraban wanted to go into hiding due to a family feud.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Two more held in Pune history-sheeter's murder
article-image

The incident came to fore in August last year and the two suspects have been in custody ever since on suspicion of homicide. The WP report further stated that a district court issued arrest warrants late last week pertaining to stringent law for murder.

According to the German publication Bild, the police were baffled by the resemblance between the two women. The spokesperson was quoted saying that although they have not yet found murder weapon, the burden of proof was "overwhelming". The police personnel also added that not only was Khadidja killed with over 50 stab wounds, her face was also badly injured.

Read Also
Mumbai: With help of CCTV footage, VP Road police solve murder case within 24 hours
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

German woman searches for doppelganger on Instagram, kills her to fake her own death

German woman searches for doppelganger on Instagram, kills her to fake her own death

World Hijab Day: Celebrating diversity and inclusion

World Hijab Day: Celebrating diversity and inclusion

How first volume of Oxford English Dictionary came into existence

How first volume of Oxford English Dictionary came into existence

Severed head of suspected suicide bomber recovered from blast site in Peshawar: Pakistan police

Severed head of suspected suicide bomber recovered from blast site in Peshawar: Pakistan police

Bizarre! This US woman is addicted to 'eating mattresses'

Bizarre! This US woman is addicted to 'eating mattresses'