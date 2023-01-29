Mumbai: With help of CCTV footage, VP Road police solve murder case within 24 hours | File Photo

The cops from the VP Road police solved a murder case – with no substantial lead and uncertainty over the victim's identity – within 24 hours of the first information report's (FIR) registration.

On Jan 27 at around 8 pm, the cops received an alert about an unknown man lying in an injured condition on the footpath of Patte Bapurao Road. A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Subsequently, a probe was initiated but no successful lead could be found as it was hard to ascertain the identity of the victim. The cops banked on technical investigation and started scanning the CCTV footage of the crime scene and areas around it.

A grab of a person moving suspiciously in Null Bazar caught the police's attention and the suspect was picked up for questioning. The hunch of the cops paid off as they had hit the bull's eye which they realised after the suspect confessed to the killing.

During interrogation, Ganesh Shivankar, 32, from Akola identified the deceased Sandeep Sonawane and said that both of them worked as labourers. On Friday afternoon, both of them had a quarrel and Shivankar killed Sonawane to exact revenge, said Senior Police Inspector Kishor Shinde.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)