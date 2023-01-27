Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youth dances obscenely to National Anthem, friend laughs in background; 1 held | Screengrab

In India, insulting the national anthem is considered a criminal offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and can be punished with imprisonment for up to three years, or with a fine, or both. However, that doesn't deter some people from insulting the anthem, that too on a day the country celebrates its 74th Republic day.

Youth dances to the national anthem in Meerut, friend laughs

A case of insulting the national anthem has come to the fore on Republic Day in Meerut. A young man danced obscenely on the terrace while the national anthem was playing. During this, he also had a friend who appears laughing in the video. Someone apparently shot a video of this youth dancing to the anthem and now it has gone viral on social media. The police themselves took cognizance of the matter.

One held

Police have identified both the youths seen in the video. The name of one youth dancing is Ashraf. The laughing youth has been identified as Adnan. They both are residents of Idgah. Police have taken Adnan into custody, while Ruhul is absconding.

थाना रेलवे रोड़ पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। शेष की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किये जा रहे है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) January 27, 2023

What happens in the viral video?

The national anthem is playing in the background in the video. In the 29-second video, the youth is seen making fun of the national anthem. Initially, a young man wearing a black jacket and jeans is seen singing the national anthem while saluting. The national anthem nears its end in around 8 seconds. That's when the young man starts dancing obscenely by holding the jacket, moving away from the pose of salute.

Another young man is standing behind the dancing one. The former is seen laughing at this act of the dancing young man. Another person made a video of these antics of the youth. There are also sounds of laughter in the background. Other people who were present on the terrace were laughing at the actions of these youths. The other youth laughing at the insult of the national anthem has been apprehended by police.

Hindu Jagran Manch wants them booked for sedition

Sachin Sirohi, former metropolitan president of Hindu Jagran Manch, staged a ruckus at the Railway Road police station for the early arrest of the youths seen in this video. He also requested to prosecute the youths for Sedition.

WATCH the video here:

आजादी की कीमत वो जानते है जिन्होने आजादी के लिए क्रांति देखी, आजादी के लिए संग्राम देखा और फिर वो दिन देखे जब देश अवाम के लिए हर सहूलियत के लिए संघर्ष कर रहा था.



आज की जेनरेशन को यह मजाक लगता है.



जनाब #मेरठ के निवासी है. वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस की इनकी तलाश है. pic.twitter.com/U1aazJ7Aut — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) January 27, 2023

