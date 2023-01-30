Navi Mumbai: Two more held in Pune history-sheeter's murder | FPJ

The Panvel Taluka police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter from Pune whose body was found in an Audi car in Panvel in November 2022. The main suspects who were arrested in the first week of January had given gold coins and an arm used in the crime to these persons and fled.

The suspects identified as Sushil Dharma Yadav,38, a resident of Karanjade and Rohit Bharat Kanitkar, 36, a resident of Kalwa, were arrested from Karanjade in Panvel. So far, four persons have already been arrested in the case.

Earlier, on November 18 evening, the Panvel Taluka police found an abandoned red colour Audi car in Taragaon village in Panvel along the Mumbai-Goa highway. The deceased in the car was identified as Sanjay Karla, 45, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district.

Later, on January 5, the crime branch arrested two persons who murdered Karla following a heated argument over a deal of buying gold at a low price. They were identified as Mohsin Hamid Mulani, 37, a resident of Karanjade in Panvel and hotelier by profession and Ankit Rajendra Kamble alias Sai, 29, a resident of Karanjade in Panvel and a laundryman by profession.

Senior Police Inspector, Panvel Taluka police station Anil Patil said, “Mulani and Kamble took gold coins from the pocket of Karla and an arm used in the crime and gave it to Yadav and Kanitkar and fled. “During further interrogation, they revealed their name.”

Kalra was a history-sheeter, and was accused in several cases of extortion, kidnapping, and cheating. He was also booked under MCOCA by Talegaon Dabhade police station.

“Karla had come to Panvel in his red Audi car to meet Mulani to sell gold at a low price. However, they had an argument that led to his murder," police said.

