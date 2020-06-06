George Floyd Protest: Watch National Guards groove to Macarena in Georgia; Twitter has mixed reactions

After a video of National Guardsmen in Georgia dancing on a dance song Macarena went viral. The performance amused many people and several others tagged the attempt to make military-enforced curfews look more fun.

Demonstrations erupted in cities across the USA after the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in the hands of Minneapolis police.

After the incidences of violent protests the governors of Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Washington, and Kentucky have mobilized their state National Guards for imposing the curfew.

On Friday, just before the 8 PM curfew, a group of soldiers was spotted dancing on the Macarena in downtown Atlanta.

Some of those bystanders and protesters also joined the military group in this endeavour. The video showed the troops flawlessly executing the dance steps that go along with the 90s dance hit.

Some of the users loved the dance, however, many others slammed the gimmick.

Check out the reactions here: