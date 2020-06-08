George Floyd Protest: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio lifts curfew after peaceful protests

The Mayor said at his daily briefing later on Sunday that only four arrests were made and 24 summons were issued on Saturday, in striking contrast with a week ago when as many as 700 arrests were made in one day due to widespread looting and riot.

The curfew was announced on June 1 and it was to begin at 11 p.m. However, the chaos in the first night under curfew prompted the mayor to fix the starting time to 8 p.m. and banned vehicular traffic below 96th street in Manhattan.

Saturday saw the largest protests in the city since Floyd's death on May 25. Many stayed on the streets late in the night despite the curfew but remained peaceful.