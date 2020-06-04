George Floyd Murder: NYT staff furious after Op-Ed asks for troops to 'take care' of protesters

Journalists at The New York Times have expressed dismay after an opinion piece by Republican senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas called for ‘sending the troops’ to curb the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in several parts of the country.

The riots are the result of the murder of George Floyd, an African American person, at the hands of an police officer working with the Minnesota Police.

“The rioting has nothing to do with George Floyd, whose bereaved relatives have condemned violence. On the contrary, nihilist criminals are simply out for loot and the thrill of destruction, with cadres of left-wing radicals like antifa infiltrating protest marches to exploit Floyd’s death for their own anarchic purposes.

“These rioters, if not subdued, not only will destroy the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens but will also take more innocent lives. Many poor communities that still bear scars from past upheavals will be set back still further,” Cotton wrote in his opinion piece.

The staff members at the New York Times – both in the opinion and news sections – expressed dismay at the piece getting published, with a bunch of them tweeting that black staff members weren’t safe at the New York Times.