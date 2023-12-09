 Gaza: Decomposed Dead Bodies Of Infants Found Inside ICU Of Evacuated Al-Nasr Hospital
IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Decomposed Dead Bodies Of Infants Found Inside ICU Of Evacuated Al-Nasr Hospital | Twitter

Gaza City, December 9: The decomposed bodies of infants were found on hospital beds in ICU ward of evacuated Al-Nasr hospital in Gaza, the media reported. Three of the infants were attached to the hospital machines and diapers and milk bottles were found next to the bodies, CNN reported.

A video in which four decomposed bodies could be seen was filmed by journalist Mohamed Baalousha

A video in which four decomposed bodies could be seen was filmed on November 27 by journalist Mohamed Baalousha, a Gaza reporter for UAE-based news outlet Al Mashhad. Baalousha has shared the video with CNN.

Al-Nasr hospital was evacuated on November 10

"As per Israeli forces direction, Al-Nasr hospital was evacuated on November 10," several medical staff and health officials working there said. The medical staff said they had to leave young children behind in the ICU as they had no means to safely move them. The Israel Defence Forces denied the responsiblity for these deaths, saying the allegations are false and distortion of facts.

Read Also
Israeli Army Confirms Transfer Of 14 Israeli Hostages And 3 Foreign Nationals To Red Cross In Gaza
