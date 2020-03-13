From Tom Hanks to Sophie Trudeau, here are the celebrities who have contracted coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions across the world. Economies are crashing, events are getting cancelled, and experts even feel that the disease is yet to reach its nadir point before things improve.
In the middle of this, several celebrities, sportspeople, and even politicians have tested positive.
Here is a list of them:
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter early Thursday morning to announce that he and his wife had been tested positive for COVID-19 while they were shooting in Australia. His son also shared a video of the same
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Sophie Gregoire, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday evening. Trudeau has said that he would be working from home during this period.
Rudi Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Rudi Gorbert and Donovan Mitchell, who represent the NBA team Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, promoting the NBA to suspend the rest of the season.
Daniele Rugani and Manolo Gabbiadini, Italian football players
Rugani, who represents the club Juventus, tested positive on March 11. The rest of the team, including star player Cristiano Ronaldo have been quarantined.
Fabio Wajngarten, public official in Brazil
Fabio Wajngarten had recently met US President Donald Trump, and was soon after tested for coronavirus. He tested positive this morning.
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)