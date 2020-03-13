From Tom Hanks to Sophie Trudeau, here are the celebrities who have contracted coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions across the world. Economies are crashing, events are getting cancelled, and experts even feel that the disease is yet to reach its nadir point before things improve.

In the middle of this, several celebrities, sportspeople, and even politicians have tested positive.

Here is a list of them:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter early Thursday morning to announce that he and his wife had been tested positive for COVID-19 while they were shooting in Australia. His son also shared a video of the same