From Tom Hanks to Sophie Trudeau, here are the celebrities who have contracted coronavirus

The list of celebrities keeps growing

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to be tested for coronavirus
Tom Hanks - Instagram

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions across the world. Economies are crashing, events are getting cancelled, and experts even feel that the disease is yet to reach its nadir point before things improve.

In the middle of this, several celebrities, sportspeople, and even politicians have tested positive.

Here is a list of them:

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks took to Twitter early Thursday morning to announce that he and his wife had been tested positive for COVID-19 while they were shooting in Australia. His son also shared a video of the same

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday evening. Trudeau has said that he would be working from home during this period.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, we are taking every precaution to minimize the health, economic, and social impacts of the virus in Canada. And today, we announced a billion-dollar COVID-19 Response Fund to address the impacts of the virus on our country and to keep you safe. Click the link in my bio for more info on these additional measures. ð¨ð¦ On prend les mesures nÃ©cessaires pour minimiser les effets sanitaires, Ã©conomiques et sociaux de la COVID-19 au Canada. Aujourdâhui, on a annoncÃ© un fonds d'un milliard de dollars pour lutter contre le virus, faire face Ã  ses consÃ©quences et assurer votre sÃ©curitÃ©. Cliquez sur le lien dans ma bio pour obtenir plus dâinfo sur ces mesures additionnelles.

Rudi Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Rudi Gorbert and Donovan Mitchell, who represent the NBA team Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus, promoting the NBA to suspend the rest of the season.

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosisâ¦mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

A Letter to NBA Fans

Daniele Rugani and Manolo Gabbiadini, Italian football players

Rugani, who represents the club Juventus, tested positive on March 11. The rest of the team, including star player Cristiano Ronaldo have been quarantined.

Fabio Wajngarten, public official in Brazil

Fabio Wajngarten had recently met US President Donald Trump, and was soon after tested for coronavirus. He tested positive this morning.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's head coach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation.

