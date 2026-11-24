From Steve Jobs To Sam Altman: 5 Tech Founders Who Returned To The Top After Dramatic Exits | File Pics

Stepping away from the helm of a company does not necessarily mark the end of a founder's leadership journey. In the technology industry, several prominent entrepreneurs have experienced sudden departures, boardroom disputes and leadership shake-ups, only to make unexpected returns to the organisations they helped establish.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is the latest addition to this list. Less than two weeks after stepping down from the company he co-founded, Huang was reinstated as its chief executive on November 23, following a unanimous vote by the board of directors. His return followed a brief spell of uncertainty at Nvidia. After Huang resigned on November 12, the company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. However, following discussions with Huang, the board reconsidered the leadership transition and reaffirmed its faith in his ability to steer the company.

Huang's comeback is reminiscent of several other high-profile technology executives who eventually reclaimed leadership positions after being forced out or stepping aside. Here are five notable instances of founders making a return to the top.

1. Jensen Huang: Returns As Nvidia CEO Within 11 Days

Huang established Nvidia in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Over the years, he transformed the company from a graphics processing chip manufacturer into one of the world's leading players in artificial intelligence computing. His resignation on November 12 prompted Nvidia to appoint CFO Colette Kress as interim chief executive. However, the leadership transition proved short-lived.

Jensen Huang | File Pic

On November 23, Nvidia announced that its board had unanimously approved Huang's return as president and CEO. The directors maintained that he remained the most suitable person to lead the company. His reinstatement came even as an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure remained underway.

2. Sam Altman: Removed From OpenAI, Returns Within Days

Sam Altman's dramatic removal from OpenAI in November 2023 triggered one of the most closely watched corporate controversies in the technology sector. The company's board dismissed Altman as CEO, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership. The decision sparked widespread unrest among employees, with more than 700 staff members signing an open letter calling for his reinstatement.

Meanwhile, Microsoft, one of OpenAI's biggest investors, offered Altman a position to head a new artificial intelligence research team. Following several days of negotiations and uncertainty, OpenAI announced on November 21 that Altman would return as CEO under a restructured board. He officially resumed the position on November 29.

Sam Altman | File Pic

3. Steve Jobs: The Comeback That Changed Apple's Destiny

Few founder comebacks have had an impact comparable to Steve Jobs' return to Apple. In 1985, following disagreements with then-CEO John Sculley and the company's board, Jobs was removed from his operational responsibilities and eventually left the company he had co-founded. He subsequently established NeXT and became closely involved with Pixar. More than a decade later, Apple acquired NeXT in 1996, paving the way for Jobs' return.

He initially joined the company as an adviser before taking over as interim CEO in 1997. His second innings proved transformative for Apple. Under his leadership, the company introduced groundbreaking products, including the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad, significantly reshaping its position in the global technology market.

Steve Jobs | File Pic

4. Jack Dorsey: Returns To Twitter Seven Years After Exit

Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, served as the social media platform's first chief executive. However, disagreements over his management and the company's future direction led to his removal from the position in 2008. Following his departure, Dorsey turned his attention to building Square, the payments company now known as Block, while continuing his association with Twitter as its chairman.

In 2015, approximately seven years after losing the CEO position, Dorsey returned to lead Twitter as its interim chief executive. He was subsequently confirmed in the role permanently. Dorsey remained at the helm until 2021, when he stepped down and handed over the leadership to Parag Agrawal.

Jack Dorsey | File Pic

5. Matt Mullenweg: Reclaims Automattic Leadership In Just 33 Hours

Matt Mullenweg's return to Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, was among the quickest leadership comebacks on this list. In September 2026, Automattic's board placed Mullenweg on paid leave and appointed CFO Mark Davies as interim CEO. Mullenweg challenged the decision before eventually reclaiming his positions as chairman and chief executive.

Matt Mullenweg | Facebook

The company confirmed his reinstatement on September 12. Automattic subsequently told TechCrunch that Mullenweg's absence from the leadership position had lasted just 33 hours and 20 minutes. His return was accompanied by changes within the boardroom. Mullenweg also retained considerable influence over the company's decisions through his controlling voting stake.

Tech Founders Who Had Dramatic Exits But Did Not Return

While some founders have managed to reclaim their positions after turbulent departures, others have had a very different experience. Disagreements with investors, corporate controversies, financial troubles and internal power struggles have brought the leadership journeys of several prominent entrepreneurs to an abrupt end.

1. Travis Kalanick: Forced Out Of Uber Amid Controversies

Travis Kalanick's departure from Uber in 2017 followed a series of controversies that severely damaged the company's public image. Allegations of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination within the workplace, along with accusations that Kalanick had failed to adequately address the issues, placed the ride-hailing giant under intense scrutiny.

The company was also embroiled in a high-profile intellectual property dispute with Waymo, Google's self-driving car unit. A video showing Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver further fuelled criticism of his leadership. As the controversies mounted, major investors, led by Benchmark, turned against Kalanick.

Travis Kalanick | AFP PHOTO / WANG Zhao

The resulting investor revolt culminated in mounting pressure for his resignation, with the boardroom rebellion ultimately forcing him to step down as CEO. The leadership change was seen as an attempt to restore confidence in Uber ahead of its planned public listing.

2.. Adam Neumann: WeWork's Failed IPO Ends His Leadership

Adam Neumann's departure from WeWork in 2019 came after the company's ambitious plans to go public unravelled amid mounting financial and corporate governance concerns. Ahead of its proposed initial public offering, WeWork's financial disclosures revealed losses of approximately $1.6 billion in 2018.

The disclosures also brought several potential conflicts of interest into focus, including Neumann's trademarking of the word 'We' and subsequently charging the company for its use. He also reportedly leased properties he personally owned to WeWork.

Adam Neumann | File Pic

Concerns surrounding his management style and the company's financial position contributed to a sharp decline in its valuation, which fell from $47 billion to below $20 billion. With investor confidence deteriorating and the IPO eventually shelved, the board pushed Neumann to relinquish his position as CEO.

3. Martin Eberhard: Tesla Co-Founder Removed Amid Production Troubles

Martin Eberhard, one of Tesla's co-founders and its original CEO, lost his leadership position in 2007 following mounting challenges surrounding the development of the company's first electric car, the Roadster. The vehicle's production was affected by repeated delays and escalating costs, with manufacturing expenses reportedly exceeding its selling price. The difficulties created tensions between Eberhard and Elon Musk, who was Tesla's chairman and a major investor at the time.

Martin Eberhard | Wikipedia

Musk reportedly lost confidence in Eberhard's ability to manage the company's operations. In August 2007, Tesla's board convened a meeting without Eberhard and voted to remove him as chief executive, bringing his tenure at the helm to an end.

4. Noah Glass: The Twitter Co-Founder Left Out Of The Picture

Noah Glass, one of Twitter's earliest co-founders, played a crucial role in the platform's initial development and is credited with coming up with its name. However, internal disagreements and a growing power struggle among the founders eventually led to his departure in 2006.

As Twitter began gaining traction, tensions reportedly developed between Glass and fellow co-founder Evan Williams. Glass had also confided his concerns to Jack Dorsey, another co-founder and close associate. However, Dorsey reportedly gave Williams an ultimatum, asking him to choose between Glass and himself.

Noah Glass | X

Williams subsequently dismissed Glass in July 2006. Following his exit, Glass received little recognition in Twitter's widely publicised founding narrative.

5. Andy Byron: The Coldplay Concert Controversy That Cost Him His Job

Andy Byron, the former CEO of AI and data company Astronomer, became the centre of a major workplace controversy in July 2025 after a concert moment went viral on social media. Byron, who was married, attended a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts alongside Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer.

The two were captured embracing on the stadium's kiss cam. However, upon realising they were appearing on the big screen, Cabot turned away while Byron ducked out of view.

Andy Byron | LinkedIn

The incident caught the attention of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who joked to the audience, "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy."

The footage quickly spread across social media, bringing intense public scrutiny upon the company's leadership. Astronomer's board subsequently placed Byron on leave while initiating an investigation into the matter. Three days after the incident, Byron resigned as CEO, with Cabot also stepping down shortly afterwards.

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