Elon Musk has welcomed Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia president and CEO. Reacting on X to Nvidia's official announcement, he wrote, "The mistake has been corrected."

In a separate post, Musk said everyone he knew at Nvidia had wanted Huang back, "and it shows". The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back with immediate effect, the company said, five days after Musk's remarks about the ouster.

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A vocal campaigner for the comeback

Musk had pushed for Huang's return since he resigned on November 12 after acknowledging extramarital affairs. Fortune reported that last Wednesday he called Nvidia's decision a huge mistake, likening it to the Chicago Bulls dumping Michael Jordan during a winning streak. City AM reported that he joined a wider push by tech figures to "stand with Jensen". OpenAI's Sam Altman greeted the news with a one-word post, "Jensen!".

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Board's reversal

Nvidia's board had said on November 17 that it did not intend to reinstate Huang. Semafor reported that President Donald Trump dialed into the board's Sunday meeting to argue for his return, and Trump told CNBC he "convinced" directors. Chairman Harvey Jones said the board believes Huang is the right person to lead the company.

Critics unconvinced

Huang is expected to face questions from lawmakers next week. Semafor reported that the Justice Department is still investigating Megaspeed, Supermicro and Nvidia. Nvidia's stock rose 30 percent soon after Huang's reinstatement.

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