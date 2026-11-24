Donald Trump Gained $15 Million From Nvidia Rally After Jensen Huang’s Return As CEO: Report | File pic

US President Donald Trump’s Nvidia stock holdings may have risen in value by as much as USD 15 million following a sharp rally in the chipmaker’s shares on Monday, triggered by the surprise announcement that co-founder Jensen Huang had been reinstated as its chief executive.

Trump’s latest financial disclosures, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics on November 5, indicate that he could have held as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30, reported the Financial Times. The stock surged more than 30 per cent on Monday after the company’s board announced Huang’s return, potentially delivering a substantial gain to the president’s portfolio.

However, the exact profit remains unclear. The disclosures provide broad ranges for stock purchases and sales rather than precise figures, and cover holdings only up to September 30. They do not account for any transactions Trump may have made in October or November.

Based on the disclosure ranges, Trump could have held anywhere between 32,000 and 370,000 Nvidia shares. At the lower end, his holdings would have been worth approximately USD 5.3 million, translating into a gain of around USD 1.3 million from Monday’s rally. The estimated maximum gain of USD 15 million assumes he purchased the largest possible number of shares within the disclosed ranges and sold the fewest. The White House has not responded on the news report so far.

Trump Claims Role In Huang’s Reinstatement

Trump has publicly claimed that he played a part in convincing Nvidia’s board to bring Huang back. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, he said he had intervened in the decision. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said. “And I convinced them… I made the deal.”

Nvidia’s board said it had received input from senior levels of the US government before deciding to reinstate Huang. It added that, based on the information provided, it was confident his return posed no national security risk. Following the announcement, Trump wrote on social media that the country needed Huang’s leadership at Nvidia to ensure the success of the company and the American economy.

Questions Over Potential Financial Gains

The possible windfall comes after a difficult period for Nvidia investors, with reports surrounding Huang’s alleged relationships and concerns about the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom weighing on the company’s share price. Even after Monday’s recovery, Trump’s maximum possible holding would have remained approximately USD 42 million below its value at the stock’s earlier peak.

Trump’s portfolio follows a strategy of investing in a broadly representative selection of companies in the S&P 500, of which Nvidia is one of the largest constituents.

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The potential gains have also drawn political scrutiny. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona called for an investigation into stock transactions made before the announcement. “We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history,” he wrote on social media.

Huang Receives Hero's Welcome On Return

Meanwhile, Huang received a loud welcome from Nvidia employees when he returned to the company’s Santa Clara headquarters on Monday. Videos showed staff members applauding, cheering and chanting his name as he entered the office.

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In a video shared by Nvidia Vice President of Research Ming-Yu Liu, Huang thanked employees for their support, saying, “Thank you all for the second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

The board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. He had stepped down from the positions on November 12, with Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.

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