Asian equity markets witnessed a sharp recovery on Tuesday as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive revived investor confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks following last week's steep global market decline.

South Korea's KOSPI surged 7.5%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed as much as 5% and Taiwanese equities rallied 9.1%.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan advanced 4.6% from an eight-month low, heading towards its strongest single-day performance since July 31.

The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 4.1%, ending an eight-session losing streak. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8%, while China's Shanghai Composite gained 1.1%.

Semiconductor Stocks Lead Asian Market Recovery

Chipmakers dominated the rally, with Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) advancing more than 8% each.

The recovery reflected renewed optimism surrounding demand for advanced semiconductors and computing infrastructure supporting global AI investments.

Taiwan's benchmark was heading towards its biggest daily gain since April 2025 after recording its worst weekly performance since 1990 last week.

South Korea's KOSPI was on course for its strongest session since July, recovering from Monday's sharp decline.

Japanese markets reopened following a three-day weekend, allowing investors to respond to Nvidia's leadership announcement. Shares of Nvidia supplier Advantest jumped more than 14%, while the broader Topix index gained as much as 3%.

Nvidia Leadership Development Sparks Wall Street Rally

According to Reuters, Nvidia reinstated Huang as chief executive following pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Nvidia shares closed 31.5% higher on Monday after surging as much as 36% intraday. The stock registered its biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years, recovering nearly $1 trillion in market capitalisation.

The Nasdaq 100 advanced as much as 6.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 gained 6.5% and 4.7%, respectively.

Huang's reported return helped ease uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership and the broader AI investment outlook.

However, investor concerns persist over elevated technology valuations and whether substantial, increasingly debt-funded investments in data centres and computing infrastructure can deliver adequate returns.

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