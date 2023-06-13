From Farmers' Protest To Twitter Files: 10 Things Jack Dorsey Said In Interview

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey | File Photo

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made headlines in India after his comment that the government of India had specific "requests" during the farmers' protest in the country and claimed that Twitter was thretened with closing down of its offices and raids on its employees. The wide ranging interview had questions on several important issues. Below are 10 things that Dorsey said in his interview on a host of issues.

1. Jack Dorsey On RFK Junior As Best Democrat Nominee And Candidate

Jack Dorsey reiterated his support for the controversial leader Robert F Kennedy for Democrat nominee and President. Robert F Kennedy is an anti-vaxxer and his anti-vaccination stand was widely debated and derided. "He has worked extremely hard and tiresome in his fields. I listened to all of his podcasts and I appreciate the grasp he has over issues," said Dorsey on RFK.

2. Jack Dorsey On Primary Debates

"It would be silly to not have open debates and primaries. It means like hiding and that everything is overly planned. We need to build trust, open up and build as much trust as possible. Open up and be as much transparent as possible," said Dorsey.

3. On Elon Musk

"Twitter had a very hard time being a public company. I had to take the company private," said Dorsey. "Elon is our number 1 user and he is our no. 1 customer. He understood the platform deeply," said Dorsey on Elon Musk, for the first time after Musk took over Twitter.

4. On Twitter Files

"There's a lot of stuff in the Twitter Files that I never saw because it wasn't at that level and I was surprised by the level of engagement with government agencies. I was surprised by the requests but...our team members pushed back on a lot of that stuff...I think they acted with fairness. I think they generally did the right thing," said Dorsey.

"Of course we made a bunch of mistakes especially around the NY Post and the Hunter Biden laptop story but I believe they're good people and they were doing the best they could with the information they had," he added.

5. On Free Speech

It depends on where you want free speech. "We were going for a global appreciation of free speech," said Dorsey. The former Twitter CEO said that Elon Musk has made a rule that what is permitted by the law in a country is allowed on the platform.

6. On Pressure from foreign governments

Dorsey said that many requests came from India's government during the farmers' protest and that Twitter was threatened with raids and shutting down of office. He went to say that Turkey was very similar to India in this regard and named Nigeria as another difficult country.

7. On Advertising Model

"My one own goal before I left the company...was to move to different line of revenue," said Dorsey on the revenue model of Twitter when he was at the helm.

8. "US, China and Turkey can put pressure on Elon Musk and they will. To truly have free speech is to work on open protocols. Bitcoin for money and Nostr for social media are the only two means, but they are so small and niche," said Dorsey.

9. On Artifical Intelligence

"I don't believe pausing AI is realistic. I think there is a bit of arms race in the space," said Dorsey on Artifical Intelligence

10. On Technology

We need open source models. "Open source models are more important than regulations, said Dorsey on the future of technology. "I don't think we are anywhere near to the danger point...but open source is important," said Dorsey.