From Bollywood syndrome to misspelling ‘vein’: 5 goof ups by former Pak DGISPR Asif Ghafoor

Embarrassed by spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor's frequent Twitter spats and gaffes, the Pakistan Army on Thursday (16 January) replaced him with Major General Babar Iftikhar. He has been posted as the General Officer Commanding of the Army's 40th Infantry Division, based out of Okara in Pakistan's Punjab.

Ghafoor took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "Thanks to everyone I have remained associated with during the tenure. My very special thanks to Media all across. Can't thank enough fellow Pakistanis for their love and support." Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistani Army on 9 September 1988. He had been the DG ISPR since December 2016, according to the ISPR website.

The General has served on various staff, instructional and command assignments to include Brigade Major Infantry Brigade, Assistant Military Secretary MS Branch, GHQ, Directing Staff Command & Staff College Quetta and Director Military Operations in Military Operations Directorate, GHQ.

Here are five goof ups and gaffes by Asif Ghafoor:

India’s failed moon mission:

After India’s moon landing mission failed, Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to remind India about the cost they will have to pay further for committing mass human-rights violations in IoK.