Frisky Down Under: Coronavirus looms large in Australia after sex scandal in quarantine centre

After an alleged sex scandal involving hotel contract worker and an infected guest, Australia's Victorian state government has launched a judicial inquiry into its hotel quarantine program.

Authorities are struggling to control another potential wave of coronavirus outbreak, as many of the recent cases have traced back to private contractors working at hotel quarantine centres. The two quarantine hotels, located in Melbourne, are Stamford Place and Rydges on Swanston.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced that the government would provide #3 million to support the judicial inquiry.

He also added that all international returned travels will be moved away from Melbourne for the hotel quarantine program to reset.

“It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened,” he said.