Frisky Down Under: Coronavirus looms large in Australia after sex scandal in quarantine centre

After an alleged sex scandal involving hotel contract worker and an infected guest, Australia's Victorian state government has launched a judicial inquiry into its hotel quarantine program.
Authorities are struggling to control another potential wave of coronavirus outbreak, as many of the recent cases have traced back to private contractors working at hotel quarantine centres. The two quarantine hotels, located in Melbourne, are Stamford Place and Rydges on Swanston.
Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday announced that the government would provide #3 million to support the judicial inquiry.
He also added that all international returned travels will be moved away from Melbourne for the hotel quarantine program to reset.
“It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened,” he said.
Coming back to the alleged sex scandal, there is no confirmation from the officials regarding the same.
However, according to reports, a contract security guard had sex with an isolating guest.
Speaking about the reports, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said “if those statements are true, that would be completely and utterly unacceptable, and we would encourage the Victorian authorities to throw the book at them if any of these individuals or the firms have behaved inappropriately.”
The probe was launched after two men, who returned home to New South Wales and the Northern Territory on Thursday after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Melbourne, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.
