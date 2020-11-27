Fresh trials for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what we know so far

As the race to create viable COVID-19 vaccines continues, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team appears to be gearing up for a fresh trial. According to the CEO of AstraZeneca Plc, the company is likely to run an additional global trial. This comes amid controversy over the effectiveness of the vaccine.

According to reports, the new trial would evaluate the lower dosage that evoked a better response from vegetables. This will be run as a new trial rather than being added as an arm to the ongoing US trials. According to the CEO this is likely to be another international study that might go faster "because we know the efficacy is high so we need a smaller number of patients".