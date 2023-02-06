Second earthquake of magnitude 7.5 hits southern Turkey, hours after devastating first jolt

File

Another fresh earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Elbistan district in Kahramanmaraş Province in southern Turkey, reports from Turkey's Anadolu news agency stated.

The second quake struck at 1:45p.m. local time - the impact to the death toll as of yet still unknown.

Tremors from aftershocks continued throughout the day and were felt as far as Beirut in Lebanon and in Iraq's Duhok and Erbil.

This is the second major earthquake in less than 12 hours. Earlier today, a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck a wide area near the border of Turkey and Syria.

At least 1,300 people have been killed and over 6,530 injured in the first jolt.

Earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.