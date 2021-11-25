France to make COVID-19 booster shot compulsory for vaccine pass: Report

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a new wave of infections.

He added that from January 15, people aged over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.



(This is a developing story)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:45 PM IST