e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 11 croreMaharashtra: Schools for classes 1 to 4 to reopen from December 1
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 06:21 PM IST

France to make COVID-19 booster shot compulsory for vaccine pass: Report

FPJ Web Desk
Daniel DERAJINSKI

Daniel DERAJINSKI

Advertisement

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday that Covid-19 booster shots would be made available to all adults from this weekend to counter a new wave of infections.

He added that from January 15, people aged over 18 would need to show proof of a top-up vaccine dose to maintain a valid Covid pass, which is required to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other public venues.


(This is a developing story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:45 PM IST
Advertisement