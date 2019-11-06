Emmanuel Macron says Iran's nuclear decisions are 'grave'

Beijing: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Iran had made "grave" decisions after Tehran took another step back from a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers.

"I will have discussions in the coming days, including with the Iranians, and we must collectively draw the consequences," Macron said at a news conference during a trip to Beijing.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran. Macron said it was the first time that Iran explicitly withdraws from the nuclear deal, calling it a "profound change" from Tehran's previous position.