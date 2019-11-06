New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern lists 2 years of achievements in viral 2-minute video

World's youngest female head of government, 37-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has often won hearts with her compassion, inclusive approach and gesture towards various communities. And now, a two-minute video on social media describing her government's achievements in the first two years of coming to power has gone viral on the internet.
Ardern was recently given a challenge by her staff to list the achievements of her government in the past two years in two minutes. Though Ardern was promptly able to crunch the major achievements of her government, she failed to complete the challenge within the given time-frame and went 20 seconds beyond.
In the video, the New Zealand Prime Minister speaks about how her government created 92,000 jobs, built more than 2200 state houses, introduced the zero carbon bill, made highways safer and reduced prison population, among other things. She ends up speaking for two minutes and 56 seconds.
The video was tweeted by many, including Zimbabwe politician Nelson Chamisa, along with a caption that read, “This is leadership! New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (aged 39) talks through achievements Government has made in the past 2 years.”
After the video went viral on social media, netizens started praising Jacinda Ardern. Here's what netizens said:
