New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern lists 2 years of achievements in viral 2-minute video

World's youngest female head of government, 37-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has often won hearts with her compassion, inclusive approach and gesture towards various communities. And now, a two-minute video on social media describing her government's achievements in the first two years of coming to power has gone viral on the internet.

Ardern was recently given a challenge by her staff to list the achievements of her government in the past two years in two minutes. Though Ardern was promptly able to crunch the major achievements of her government, she failed to complete the challenge within the given time-frame and went 20 seconds beyond.