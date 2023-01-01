FPJ Rewind 2022: Five major protests from around the world, from Sri Lanka to Russia |

The year 2022 was quite a year of protests, political turmoils, government takedowns, crackdowns of violence and upending societies and economies worldwide.

Here's an overview of the top five protests of 2022:

Sri Lankan Protests:

Sri Lanka was in the midst of a major political crisis, with protests taking place across the country. The main source of discontent was the government of President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was seen as corrupt and incompetent. Rajapaksa's opponents were calling for his resignation, and there have been calls for a takeover by the military.

The crisis exacerbated by a number of factors, including a shortage of essential goods, and the government's decision to raise fuel prices. The protests were mostly peaceful, but there were some incidents of violence, with mobs attacking government buildings.

Rajapaksa's supporters, known as "loyalists", were accused of using violence and intimidation to try and quell the protests. However, the protesters were determined to continue their fight until Rajapaksa was out of power.

Peruvian Protests:

Peru faced political turmoil since the election of President Pedro Castillo in June 2021. His government had been marked by a series of protests, emergency decrees, and the dissolution of Congress.

Dina Boluarte, a member of the opposition party, had been critical of the Castillo government. She then called for his impeachment and eventually vowed to lead protests in the coming year.

Boluarte was not the only one who was unhappy with the Castillo government. There was seen a growing insurgency in the country, and many believe that the government would have not lasted much longer.

Congress was dissolved, and Castillo had declared a state of emergency. It was unclear what would happen next, but it was possible that the Castillo government would be overthrown.

Pakistani Protests:

Pakistan faced a lot of political unrest in 2022. The main source of this unrest was the Azadi march, which was led by the PTI party. The march protested against the then government, and demanded the dissolution of Islamabad.

The main reason for the unrest is the interference of the US in Pakistan's internal politics. The US has been meddling in Pakistan's affairs for many years, and this has led to a lot of tension between the two countries.

Additionally, the protests were also against the government's policies. The protesting population believed that the government was not doing enough to improve the country's economy.

The situation in Pakistan was very volatile at the moment. It was unclear what the future holds for the country.

Iranian Protests:

As the world watched, Iran was in the midst of protests that went on for weeks. The people were protesting a variety of issues, but at the core of it all was a desire for freedom. The Islamic Republic of Iran imposed strict Islamic law on the people, and the resulting brutality and water shortages led to a strong desire for change.

One of the most vocal groups of protesters are the women of Iran. They are protesting the strict dress code that is required under Islamic law, as well as the lack of freedom and rights that they have. The internet shutdown has made it difficult for them to communicate with the outside world, but they continue to stand strong in their belief that things can change.

Russian Protests:

As the world watches on in horror at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, many are wondering if anything can be done to stop it. One group of people who are working to make a difference are the Russian protesters who have been demonstrating against the war since it began.

Several sanctions imposed by the Europen countries have raged the Russians to lay their wrath of anger on Ukraine. Missile attacks and blasts have become a common phenomena in both the countries. Yet protestors in Russia demand for truce and bring peace in the world.

Their efforts have been met with some success, as evidenced by the recent petition that was signed by over 1.5 million people calling for an end to the war. The Russian government has also taken notice of the protesters, with President Putin recently meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in an attempt to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Although the situation in Ukraine is still far from resolved, the Russian protesters are continuing to fight for peace and an end to the war.