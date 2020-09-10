FPJ Fast Facts: From Hitler to Bob Dylan, top 10 controversies over Nobel Prize nominations

After President Donald Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, White House press secretary has said that Trump is honoured to be considered for Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Trump has been nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the UAE. A Norwegian parliamentarian has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize citing what he claimed was Trump's role in facilitating contacts between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Although the primary focus of his nomination was the Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) deal, Christian Tybring-Gjedde asserted in his letter to the Nobel Committee that Trump played a "key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and a creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan," Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Trump's nomination for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was lauded by his supporters; however, it has sparked a controversy among his critics as they dismissed the announcement as a publicity stunt.

This is not the first time when the nominations for Nobel Prize came under the scanner and created a controversy. Here are the ten other instances when the nominations spurred debate.

Barack Obama

In 2009, then US president Barack Obama was nominated and awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, just nine months into his first term. The selection was highly criticised for being partial and many has slammed it for being premature.

Mahatma Gandhi:

Unlike many controversies which were sparked over the nomination of someone, the controversy around Gandhi was because of omission of his name.

According to the former director of the Nobel Institute, Geir Lundestad, Gandhi's name was shortlisted five times (twice before World War II, then in 1946, 1947 and 1948). However, Gandhi was from receiving the award due to the committee’s Euro-centric viewpoint and its failure to appreciate the struggle for freedom.

"The greatest omission in our 106-year history is undoubtedly that Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace Prize. Gandhi could do without the Nobel Peace prize, but whether Nobel committee can do without Gandhi is the question," Lundestad added.

Yasser Arafat

In 1994, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres. The award was given to them for their work on the Oslo Peace Accords.

The selection was under the scanner as it failed at ending the Israel-Palestine conflict. Many critics also expressed their reservations and noted that while Arafat was head of Fatah, the PLO group engaged in acts of terrorism.

Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger, the U.S. Secretary of State was jointly awarded the prize in 1973 along with North Vietnam’s Le Duc Tho. The award was given to them for a cease-fire.

The second awardee Le Duc Tho had then declined the award and two members of the committee, who had voted against Kissinger’s selection, resigned in protest. The move was also criticised because of the role of Henry Kissinger in ordering a bombing raid of Hanoi while negotiating the cease-fire.